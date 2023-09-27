Panama City’s millage rate stays the same

Panama City Commissioners made history by approving a $150 million loan.
Panama City Commissioners made history by approving a $150 million loan.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents won’t see an increase in the city’s millage rate for Fiscal Year 2024.

Commissioners held a budget hearing Thursday evening to adopt the rate and pass next year’s budget. The General Fund millage rate is staying the same at 4.7999 mills. That translates to $4.79 per $1,000 worth of property value. The Downtown Improvement Board is also staying the same at 3.0000 mills. That translates to $3.00 per $1,000 of assessed value for properties in the Downtown area.

The Fire Assessment was also reduced earlier this year.

Commissioners said it’s a win-win for the city.

“This year we wanted to lower the fire assessment,” Commissioner Brian Grainger said. “That happened. We had a $5 million shortfall this past July. We worked through that as well, and we did not raise the millage rate. We’re able to operate within that budget, so I’m very, very happy that we’re able to meet those goals.”

Panama City’s total budget for FY 2024 is $141 million. It goes into effect Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek, investigators determine as homicide
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
BCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.
Six arrested in storage unit burglaries
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash

Latest News

Mexico beach
Mexico Beach to build pedestrian bridge
The resort is located on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.
New housing community holds grand opening in Panama City Beach
The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet sets its sails on Saturday.
Panama City seeking $7 million for St. Andrews Marina project
PC City Hall
Panama City Commissioners give update on City Manager job search