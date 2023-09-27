Peripheral Arterial Disease Awareness Month

Dr. Melvin Ross stopped by the WJHG studio on Wed. Sept. 27 to discuss P.A.D. Awareness Month.
Dr. Melvin Ross stopped by the WJHG studio on Wed. Sept. 27 to discuss P.A.D. Awareness Month.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is Peripheral Arterial Disease (P.A.D.) Awareness Month. Dr. Ross Melvin, an interventional cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today on Wed. Sept. 27 to discuss what P.A.D. is, who is at risk, treatment and how a healthy lifestyle can help patients.

