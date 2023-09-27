Rutherford’s Ja’yvionn Waters Hustles His Way to our Play of the Week Honors

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week from week five of the season comes to us courtesy the Port St. Joe at Rutherford game Friday at Chapman Field. The Tiger Sharks with the end around to Chance Gainer who then tossed downfield to Javan Hampton. That turned into a great hustle effort by the Rams Ja’Yvionn Waters, who chases Gainer down, jars the ball loose near the goal line, and then recovers it for the touchback, denying the Sharks a late first half TD. It was a very big play in a close game eventually won by St. Joe 16-14. So even in a losing effort, Ja’Yvionn Waters turns in our Play of the Week!

The Game of the Week is sponsored by Sonic.

