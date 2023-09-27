Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At just five months old, this bundle of joy needs someone to love.
Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Services stopped by the studio with a new friend and explained that Traeger is all packed up and ready to go to his forever home.
Anyone looking for a meet and greet with Traeger can stop by to make sure the connection is a great fit!
For more information on the simple adoption process, contact Bay County Animal Services at (850) 767-3333.
