Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a soggy night tonight in Wednesday here in NWFL. Lows tonight will stay in the low 70s with a decent chance of off and on rain. On Wednesday rain will remain likely with the best rain chances east and less rainfall to the west. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. The rain chances will decrease every day starting Thursday and into the weekend. Less humid air and sunnier skies will return by the weekend w/highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

In the tropics we have Philippe and what is likely to become Rina. Neither appears to pose much of a U.S. threat right now.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek, investigators determine as homicide
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
BCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.
Six arrested in storage unit burglaries
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash

Latest News

Rain chance swill remain high through Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Expect a rainy day for your Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain... rain chances stick around...
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Expect a rainy day for your Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain... rain chances stick around...
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Rain chances will increase over the next couple of days.
Monday Evening Forecast