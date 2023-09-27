Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a soggy night tonight in Wednesday here in NWFL. Lows tonight will stay in the low 70s with a decent chance of off and on rain. On Wednesday rain will remain likely with the best rain chances east and less rainfall to the west. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. The rain chances will decrease every day starting Thursday and into the weekend. Less humid air and sunnier skies will return by the weekend w/highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

In the tropics we have Philippe and what is likely to become Rina. Neither appears to pose much of a U.S. threat right now.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

