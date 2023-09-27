Walton County leaders pushing back against FPL power line project

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County is continuously growing, and with that growth comes the need for updated infrastructure and utilities.

Florida Power & Light has a big project in the works to add 40 miles of 230kV transmission line across the county. The line is set to go across the Choctawhatchee Bay along the Clyde B. Wells Bridge, also known as the 331 Bridge.

FPL stated the project meets the requirements of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, but county commissioners still have some concerns. And now, the commissioners are pushing back.

District 5 Commissioner Tony Anderson said he is against the power lines being above ground next to the bridge for many reasons.

“They’re going to put them so close to the bridge that they can work on them from the bridge that’s gone close one line of traffic and that’s going to be a disaster because we have a lot of traffic on the bridge,” Anderson said. “[And] they can’t convince me that it’s not going to be harmful to the bay. We have enough problems with the bay without that.”

Anderson is advocating for the power lines to be put below ground. He said one of the biggest reasons to do this is in case a hurricane rolls through the area.

“I don’t care what they say how that can never happen,” he said. “Anything can happen in a hurricane, as Bay County saw, and instead of being a month or two weeks, it could be six months to a year before South Walton gets power again. That’s frightening.”

In Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved for county representatives to ask state leaders for support in their efforts to change the project and make the power lines underground.

“Nothing against Florida Power & Light. I know their job is to make money. I understand that. But it’s bad for Walton County,” Anderson said. “Can we win? I don’t know. I hope we can.”

NewsChannel 7 requested an interview with a Florida Power & Light representative and was sent the following statement:

As part of our comprehensive plan to boost service reliability and electric grid resiliency across its service territory, FPL plans to build a 40-mile, 230kV transmission line in Walton County. This transmission project is required to meet the regulatory standards of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). NERC has regulatory authority over the reliability and security of the power grid system, in order to provide additional transmission service to the growing energy needs of the area, including thousands of FPL customers in Walton County. A portion of this new transmission line will cross Choctawhatchee Bay.

FPL is committed to providing our customers with excellent customer service and reliability across Northwest Florida, including Walton County. We also have an obligation to manage costs wisely on behalf of all of our customers. Installing overhead lines across Choctawhatchee Bay will be significantly more cost-effective than an underground approach.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, and the transmission line is expected to become operational by the end of 2025.

