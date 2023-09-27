Wear It Wednesday featuring clothing from Versona

This edition of Wear It Wednesday Featured Versona at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Sept. 27 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today, clothing from Versona was featured. Versona is located at Pier Park in Panama City Beach. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, customers can make a donation at the store as well.

Right now, Versona has a lot of pink clothing to choose from and clothing with sequins on them or even jeans with jewels on them. To learn more about their hours and selection of clothes, go here.

