Wednesday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rain chances continue to be elevated today with a 60% chance of rain and into tomorrow but decreasing to a 50% chance. High temperatures will fall into the low 80′s due to the rainfall through the mid week. High pressure begins to build into the panhandle for this weekend allowing for sunnier conditions to return along with high temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.