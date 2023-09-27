Wednesday Morning Forecast

Rain chances continue to be elevated today with a 60% chance of rain and into tomorrow but decreasing to a 50% chance.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rain chances continue to be elevated today with a 60% chance of rain and into tomorrow but decreasing to a 50% chance. High temperatures will fall into the low 80′s due to the rainfall through the mid week. High pressure begins to build into the panhandle for this weekend allowing for sunnier conditions to return along with high temperatures in the upper 80′s.

