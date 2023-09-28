35th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Destination Panama City is kicking off its 35th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend.

The first event will take place on Friday, September 29, with a Craft Beer Tasting from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It will be held at Destination Panama City and will have unlimited beer tasting featuring some of the finest craft brews. There will also be live music and food as well.

Tickets must be purchased to attend the tasting, to buy a ticket click here.

Then on Saturday, September 30, there will be a family-friendly festival from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will be on Harrison Avenue in Downtown Panama City.

The following is the schedule for Saturday:

Location: Main Stage at the Millie’s Courtyard, 228 Harrison Avenue

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM | DJ Pop

4:30 PM – 5 PM | Hula Hoop Competition for Kids (winners announced immediately after the contest)

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM | A Cappella Choir

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM | Stein Hoisting (winners announced immediately after the contest)

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM | BB and Polkahaus

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM | Costume Contest (winners announced immediately after the contest)

8:00 – 9:00 BB and Polkahaus

For more information, you can visit Destination Panama City or watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.