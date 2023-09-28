Alf Coleman closure ahead

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Be prepared to switch your daily commute if you take Alf Coleman.

Panama City Beach commissioners voted to raise Alf Coleman 14 inches today. Alf Coleman will be shut down for construction starting October 2nd. The main road will be closed from Cabana Blvd to the main entrance of Lowe’s.

This closure is part of the Alf Coleman Drainage and Roadway Improvement project. During construction, the road will be raised to prevent future flooding.

Those who put this project together ensure this project won’t last more than 120 days.

“We have a maximum on the contract of 120 days,” said Scott Passmore, the Assistant Program Director of Giardino Group. “There’s a no excuse clause in the contract so they will be required to get that road back opened after the 120 days. So they will probably be working extra hours and working diligently to get that back opened.”

When construction is complete there will be new drainage culverts to feed into the wetlands on both sides of the road. Sidewalks will also be included in the construction.

