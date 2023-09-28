Bay County Sheriff’s Office 60th Annual Junior Deputy and Explorer Gospel Sing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County tradition is back again this weekend!

The 60th Annual Junior Deputy and Explorer Gospel Sing event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. September 30 at Sharon Sheffield Park.

At the free event, there’s fun for the whole family including live music and food vendors. Musical acts featuring C.P. Uitts, Chuck Day, and The Carter Family are set to rock the stage. Chairs and blankets are also welcomed.

For more information on the event, contact Lt. Larry Grainger at larry.grainger@bayso.org.

