Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Port St. Joe at Blountstown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week, is a big rivalry game, Port St. Joe and Blountstown, on the latter’s field Friday night. Let’s start with coach Tanner Jones and his Tiger Sharks. They will head north in a couple of nights with a three and one record. They opened with a win over Liberty, then lost to a high-powered South Walton team in a shootout a few weeks ago. They bounced back nicely with a win at Pike up in Alabama. And then last week, in the video you see here, survived in a tough one against a game Rutherford squad. The Sharks led it 16-0 at halftime and had to hold on for dear life to win it 16-14.

As coach Jones tells us, that game helping to cement the idea of the kind of offense the Sharks want to be this season. A question they were working to answer up to this point of the season.

“The South Walton game was still early enough we were still trying to figure out who we were and what our identity was? We ran the ball 41 times against South Walton, thirty-something times against Pike and 45 against Rutherford. So, it looks like that passing threat might be a running deal now. So that’s kind of what I guess we figured out as a team, what we really need to concentrate on.”

Coach Jones says gearing up for Blountstown is tough for the coaches, given the level of competition he knows they’ll face. In terms of motivation though, well everyone around St. Joe knows what this game means, so it’s the kind of game everyone gets “up” for.

“You know walking into this job I didn’t understand the importance of this game. And just how competitive it can be. But when you have older men in their fifties talking about the Blountstown-St. Joe wars they used to have, you find our real quick how much it means to the community, and these kids. And I look forward to the game because you’re going to find out just what kind of team you have”, said Jones.

As for coach Greg Jordan and his Tigers, well it has been an up and down season so far. They are 2-2 after four games. All four games so far coming against teams in bigger classes. Losses to Walton in week one, Marianna in week three. They beat Rutherford in week two and after a bye week, won over in Perry last week. So, this Friday, well it’s the first test on the 1-R level, and a darn good one at that.

Coach Jordan sending me this quote about his team today, “We’re coming into the St. Joe game at 2-2. We have played out of class all 4 games. We look forward to playing back in class 1A for a few games. Just the toll of playing teams with more depth just wears on your guys, we are a little beat up like most teams going into week 6. We played better defensively against Taylor County last week. We just have to be more consistent offensively in both the running and passing game.”

Coach Jordan’s lived this rivalry from Blountstown, first as the Tigers head coach, then as the Sharks head coach, and now again as Blountstown’s head coach.

“As a coach i have a unique perspective on this rivalry. I’ve been on the Tiger sidelines for 14 years as head coach and was on the Sharks sidelines for 2 seasons. At one point it was the premiere rivalry in the North of 1A football. Both teams were playing at high levels competing for state championships. The kids and the coaches on both sides always look forward to this week. It’s good for the panhandle when these two teams get after each other no matter what side you are on.”

St. Joe won last year’s meeting 24-6, but they have split the last 8 meetings, and Blountstown has the edge in the last ten, winning six of those. Game time at Bowles Field Friday set for 7 and it is one of several games we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.