Falling Into Fun: putting together Halloween decorations

Sarah Marler stopped by the WJHG studio on Sept. 28 to share Halloween decorating tips.
Sarah Marler stopped by the WJHG studio on Sept. 28 to share Halloween decorating tips.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thurs. Sept. 28 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun,’ Sarah Marler with Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs showed how you can make your own ghost decorations and how you can decorate your table for Halloween, including with a Halloween candy charcuterie board.

To connect with Sarah, go here.

Be sure to tune in every Thursday morning this fall on NewsChannel 7 Today for a new ‘Falling Into Fun’ topic.

