Fatal crash on Walton County highway

The driver of the first vehicle was reportedly taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, and...
The driver of the first vehicle was reportedly taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, and the second driver was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after troopers say two cars collided in Walton County.

On Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 when it crossed the center line and hit another F-150 head-on, traveling westbound.

The driver of the first vehicle was reportedly taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, and the second driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 9:52 a.m., the road was opened. Officials are working on notifying the next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gable (left) was charged with 2nd-degree murder, and Vickery (right) was arrested and charged...
Arrests made for murder of Calhoun County woman
BCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.
Six arrested in storage unit burglaries
The resort is located on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.
New housing community holds grand opening in Panama City Beach
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The fair will be held from Tuesday, October 3 through Saturday, October 7.
Central Panhandle Fair returns to Bay County with new safety guidelines

Latest News

On Thurs. Sept, 28, Dr. Steven Finkelstein stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about prostate...
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, what men need to know
Falling Into Fun: Creating Your Own Ghost Decorations
Falling Into Fun: Creating a Halloween Decorated Table
Prostate Cancer Awareness