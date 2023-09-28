Father charged in hot car death investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father was charged on Thursday after deputies said he was connected to his daughter’s death.

2-year-old Margie McLean passed away on May 16 of this year after being left in a car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon, around a total of 14 hours, according to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Father Christopher McLean and the girl’s mother Kathreen Adams were charged with child neglect, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to these charges, McLean now also faces aggravated manslaughter.

We’ll continue to update this story if more information becomes available.

