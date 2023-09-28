GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club hosting community fish fry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is participating in the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs National Day of Service on Saturday.

The group will be hosting a free community fish fry event at Lake Alice Park in Wewa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The President of the club says that they have enough food to feed 600 people on Saturday.

In addition to feeding the community, the Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is asking for donations to give to the Ministerial Association.

They are accepting non-perishable food items and hope to stock the organization’s food pantry through Thanksgiving.

