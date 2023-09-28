Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, what men need to know

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thurs. Sept. 28 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today, Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD, DABR, FACRO, discussed prostate cancer. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

More facts about prostate cancer from the ACS:

“Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. The American Cancer Society’s estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2023 are: about 288,300 new cases of prostate cancer, about 34,700 deaths from prostate cancer,” according to the ACS.

