Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, what men need to know

On Thurs. Sept, 28, Dr. Steven Finkelstein stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about prostate cancer.
On Thurs. Sept, 28, Dr. Steven Finkelstein stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about prostate cancer.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thurs. Sept. 28 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today, Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD, DABR, FACRO, discussed prostate cancer. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

More facts about prostate cancer from the ACS:

“Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. The American Cancer Society’s estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2023 are: about 288,300 new cases of prostate cancer, about 34,700 deaths from prostate cancer,” according to the ACS.

To learn more, go here.

