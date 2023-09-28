Short-term rental crackdown

Some Panama City Beach residents are concerned. They say too many people are packing into short-term rentals.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After complaints from residents about the number of people staying in short-term rental properties, city officials have decided to crack down on it.

Short-term rentals were a hot topic in the Panama City Beach Commission Meeting today.

Starting in February. Code enforcement officers will begin to fine short-term rental agencies and landowners $500 for their first offense of overcapacity. The next offense is $1,000. The third offense is a suspension of your short-term rental certification.

Residents of neighboring houses have made complaints about the number of people staying in some rental homes.

Currently, the rule is one person per 150 square ft. for townhomes and single-family houses.

Commissioners say it’s about keeping people safe.

”It really enforces best practices.” mentioned Micahel Jarman, Panama City Beach Commissioner of the 4th Ward. “And those best practices are what’s going to keep visitors safe, people that live near these short-term rentals safe, and really address the bad apples of the group. That’s why in the industry that came today are really in favor for it.”

Short-term rentals include temporary vacation homes, AirBnB’s, and any other residential capacity that houses people for 30 days or less.

If you think a short-term rental property is over capacity near you, city commissioners urge you to call city hall or code enforcement.

