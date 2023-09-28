Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cloudy night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Friday we will still see more clouds than sun, but at least we should see a few more breaks in the clouds. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. As we head into the weekend we will be a lot more sun and less humid air. That means morning lows will be comfortable in the low to mid 60s w/highs in the upper 80s. Right now rain chances will be slim to none into next week.

In the tropics Philippe will continue to loop around while Rina has formed behind Philippe. Neither storm looks to pose much of a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

