Tune in to the first ever People’s Choice Country Music Awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re a country music fan, listen up!

Thursday, September 28th is the first ever People’s Choice Country Music Awards.

All of your favorite country artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and more will be in attendance at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Toby Keith will be receiving the “Icon Award” for his career achievements, and Wyonna Judd is set to be awarded the “Country Champion” for her philanthropic work and social advocacy.

The night will be hosted by Keith and Judd.

Make sure you tune at 7 p.m. on NBC.

