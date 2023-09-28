Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cloudy night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be E/NE at 10-15 mph. On Thursday the clouds linger, but the rain chances will be small (20%) and mainly near the coast. Highs will reach the low 80s. Winds will be E/NE at 10-15 mph. The sun will be more prevalent by Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect sunny, warm, but also less humid air for the weekend ahead and into next week. That means we can expect lots of low in the low to mid 60s while highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics Philippe will continue west, but is expected to encounter shear weakening it near the Leeward Islands. Behind Philippe we are likely to see Rina form. Right now it does not appear that either system poses a U.S. threat.

