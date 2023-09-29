Suspect in 6-hour standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies in Fountain has died

Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.
Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Update: 7:30 / The man wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has died from injuries he sustained after being shot during a standoff with Bay County Sheriff’s Officials.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has ended the 6-hour standoff with Brown on North Silver Lake Road.

The incident ended around 5:03 p.m.

According to deputies, BCSO SWAT responded to the scene and negotiations were attempted.

Tear gas was also reportedly used, but officials say Brown was in a hole that was dug under his home.

Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.

He sustained injuries and law enforcement says he has been taken to a local hospital for medical care.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting as standard practice.

A wanted criminal in Bay County is currently in a barricaded standoff with law enforcement.

On Friday, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to serve warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to one of Bay County’s most wanted, James Milton Brown.

However, when they approached his residence in Fountain, Brown allegedly barricaded himself inside while armed.

NewsChannel 7 is on the scene. We’ll learn more about the situation as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

