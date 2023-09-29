Suspect in 6-hour standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies in Fountain has died

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Update: 7:30 / The man wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has died from injuries he sustained after being shot during a standoff with Bay County Sheriff’s Officials.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has ended the 6-hour standoff with Brown on North Silver Lake Road.

The incident ended around 5:03 p.m.

According to deputies, BCSO SWAT responded to the scene and negotiations were attempted.

Tear gas was also reportedly used, but officials say Brown was in a hole that was dug under his home.

Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.

He sustained injuries and law enforcement says he has been taken to a local hospital for medical care.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting as standard practice.

A wanted criminal in Bay County is currently in a barricaded standoff with law enforcement.

On Friday, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to serve warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to one of Bay County’s most wanted, James Milton Brown.

However, when they approached his residence in Fountain, Brown allegedly barricaded himself inside while armed.

NewsChannel 7 is on the scene. We’ll learn more about the situation as it develops.

