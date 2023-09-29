Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday on Newschannel at 4, we celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

Kesia Blenn, the Arts, Culture, and Education Coordinator for the city of Panama City, and Jose Nodal, the owner of Havana 1980, stopped by the studio to share with us the upcoming events to celebrate the month.

On Saturday, October 7th, there will be a” Taste of Cuba” cooking class with Havana 1980. The event, which will be broken up in two groups, will take place at the Glenwood Community Center from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The final event to wrap up the month of celebrations will be a movie showing of the hit Disney film “Coco”. The movie night will be at Millville Waterfront Park on Friday, October 13th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month and the details of the events, please watch the video attached.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.