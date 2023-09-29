FREEDOM FRIDAY: Ryan Lindsey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel Seven highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

You hear report after report about efforts to keep people away from opioid abuse.

This week’s Freedom Friday overcomer of addiction says you must stand guard against it.

“Opiates kind of took away everything in my life. It took away my kids, my older kids, my freedom. I’ve been arrested for opiates many a times. It has sent me to prison. Opiates pretty much ruined my life,” Ryan Lindsey said.

Lindsey labors hard in the construction industry but says all of his strength was no match for his addiction.

“I would try to do opiate replacement therapy. Different methods replacing something with something else, and it just didn’t ever work for me. I would do good for a little while and end up falling on my face,” he added.

Two years sober, to stay off his face, he says he has to hit his knees, especially when life triggers.

“Stop and pray,” he advised, “I allowed him into my heart and not just into my head and I finally made the decision, I was going to follow Christ and even if I don’t do it right all the time, I would try to the best of my ability, and ever since then things have things have worked out.”

Ryan says it’s a daily battle.

“Die to yourself daily. Die to your flesh and pick up your cross and follow the Lord,” he explains.

Panama City Rescue Mission Executive Director, Ross Clemons helps people with similar battles every day.

He says while addiction is isolating, it isn’t isolated in the community.

“I wish the community knew how prevalent it was and how easy it is to slip into addiction. I think it’s a, we hear it out there, but we don’t realize how easily it can happen to us or our family members,” Ross describes.

The ways he says you can help the Rescue Mission, or someone addicted might surprise you.

“We need help, from administrative tasks to physical repair tasks around the facility, around the building, but also some folks are particularly well suited to just encouraging people and for the people who are walking this path. Sometimes the most helpful thing is to just have someone else be present, be the peer support for them,” Ross said.

Ryan says it’s wise to receive help from multiple sources.

“There’s people in the Christian sobriety world. There’s multiple places. I go to stay around like-minded people, people in faith,” he describes.

He says it helps to be part of a church and attend meetings with other sober-minded people throughout the week, to help you stay clean.

He says you have to believe recovery can happen.

“There’s always hope, I think everybody, a lot of people in this town thought I was hopeless, even myself, but through Christ, you can definitely overcome anything in this in this world,” Ryan concludes.

