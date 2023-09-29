Juvenile seriously injured from traffic accident on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen is seriously injured after what authorities called a traffic-related injury in Panama City Beach.

City officials reported it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Back Beach Road right in front of the 10X Breakfast Point Apartments.

Back Beach Road west of Moylan Road is now open.

NewsChannel 7 was told a teen between the ages of 16 and 17 was seriously injured. There were several police cars on Back Beach investigating.

We’re still trying to find out how many cars were involved and how it happened. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.

