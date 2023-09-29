New Fire Station Coming To Panama City Beach

Fire Station Construction out for bid(WJHG)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An old fire station will soon be getting a new home. Fire station 32 got approved to go out for bid Thursday at the Panama City Beach Commission Meeting.

The new fire station will be moved to a location near Shipwreck Island.

The new building is expected to be around 12,200 feet and be able to withstand winds from a category 5 hurricane. The building is being built to last for the next 30 years.

The chief of the fire department says it’s important to have up-to-date stations so they can keep our first responders at the station in a time of crisis.

“Having these facilities, the new station 31 and the new station 32, where we can house and keep our assets right here, on property and within the city limit means we can protect our citizens quicker, faster, safer.” said Ray Morgan, The Chief of The Panama City Beach Fire Department “I mean that’s our whole goal right.”

The new facility will have the ability to house six firemen plus administration and personnel. A fueling station is also included, and all the equipment necessary to clean gear and wash away carcinogens produced in a fire.

