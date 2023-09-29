One of Bay County’s most wanted men barricaded in home, armed
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wanted criminal in Bay County is currently in a barricaded standoff with law enforcement.
On Friday, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to serve warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to one of Bay County’s most wanted, James Milton Brown.
However, when they approached his residence in Fountain, Brown allegedly barricaded himself inside while armed.
