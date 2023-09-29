One of Bay County’s most wanted men barricaded in home, armed

We’ll learn more about the situation as it develops.
We'll learn more about the situation as it develops.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wanted criminal in Bay County is currently in a barricaded standoff with law enforcement.

On Friday, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to serve warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to one of Bay County’s most wanted, James Milton Brown.

However, when they approached his residence in Fountain, Brown allegedly barricaded himself inside while armed.

NewsChannel 7 is on the scene. We’ll learn more about the situation as it develops.

