The Pumpkin Patch is back at Camp Helen State Park!

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the full pumpkin patch experience, the Friends of Camp Helen got you covered.

At their annual fundraising event, pick the prettiest pumpkin in the patch and sort through thousands of pumpkins ranging in all shapes and sizes.

Open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the month of October, bring the whole family for iconic pumpkin patch pics.

For a full list of events happening this month, check out everything the Friends of Camp Helen do here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the first vehicle was reportedly taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, and...
Fatal crash on Walton County highway
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines
Bay County EMS transported him and is currently in critical condition.
Teen in critical condition from traffic accident on Back Beach
Thunder Beach Owner speaks out after event organizer arrested
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike

Latest News

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch Now Open!
Golden Apple Teacher of the Week
Golden Apple Winner Rosie Gonzales
Golden Apple Rosie Gonzales
850Strong SOTW
850 Strong Student of The Week: Adedeji Agboola
850Strong SOTW Adedeji Agboola