The Pumpkin Patch is back at Camp Helen State Park!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the full pumpkin patch experience, the Friends of Camp Helen got you covered.

At their annual fundraising event, pick the prettiest pumpkin in the patch and sort through thousands of pumpkins ranging in all shapes and sizes.

Open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the month of October, bring the whole family for iconic pumpkin patch pics.

For a full list of events happening this month, check out everything the Friends of Camp Helen do here.

