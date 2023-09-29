Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz respond to possible government shutdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A federal government shutdown is looking likely. Democrats are blaming House Republicans for rejecting a short-term spending deal.

However, GOP congressmen say there needs to be a change in funding bills. Republican Senator Rick Scott spoke to our sister station in Tallahassee.

He said a government shutdown doesn’t benefit anyone. However, Scott said the government shouldn’t spend taxpayer money frivolously, either. The senator said FEMA needs to be fully funded, especially during hurricane season. Floridians are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricanes Idalia and Ian.

“One I want to make sure that whatever we do, we do disaster relief,” Scott said. “We’ve got to fully fund FEMA. FEMA’s Disaster Fund, which impacts not just Florida but every state, has basically run out of money. That’s number one. Number two, it’s the one-year anniversary of Ian. Our farmers still haven’t gotten money.”

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz agreed. He said he’s against a shutdown. However, at the same time, Gaetz said congress needs to stop wasting money.

“I am not a cheerleader for a shutdown,” Gaetz said. “I do not believe a shutdown is good or optimal, but in this circumstance, a lot of optimal choices have been taken away. We have got to avoid running $2.2 trillion annual deficits every year. Otherwise, young people will never own anything in this country, and that would be a real shame.”

Congress has until Sept. 30 to reach a deal. Millions of federal employees’ paychecks are at risk.

