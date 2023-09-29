September is National Baby Safety Month

Bringing Awareness to National Baby Safety Month
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is National Baby Safety Month, a time when we’re reminded of the importance of childproofing our homes.

Christina Rankin, an outreach coordinator for the Children’s Home Society of Florida, stopped by Newschannel 7 at 4 to give some safety tips to parents in the Panhandle.

To keep your child safe, remember to store cleaning supplies out of reach of children, including laundry soap pods, which can look like candy to a toddler.

Another safety tip to ensure the stability of furniture and large household items, such as bookshelves, televisions, cabinets, and lamps, secure them to the wall to prevent tipping.

For more information on ways to keep your children safe, please watch the video attached.

