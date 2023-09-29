Sunshine returns to the panhandle into the weekend

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a bit of upper-level cloud debris cruising through from storms far south in the Gulf. We won’t have any rain chances today, and the clouds should be thin enough to allow for filtered sunshine or partly sunny skies ahead.

It’s a very pleasant start with respect to temperatures and humidity. Both are down from yesterday with most getting started in the mid 60s this morning. Some, who are susceptible to feeling chilly, may want light sleeves for the early morning commute before 9am.

The mix of sun and clouds helps warm us up pleasantly for the rest of the day. Highs today warm into the mid to upper 80s. And with humidity down, it’ll be a tolerable warmth.

Gradually a ridge of high pressure across the Mid-Atlantic states will nose down into the Southeast to help return some sunshine to the forecast into the weekend. Northeasterly winds will help continue to funnel down a comfy maritime air mass with slightly lower humidity.

Mornings will get going in the pleasantly cool mid 60s. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine with afternoon highs returning to the upper 80s. Make plans to get outdoors and enjoy!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s for most, a few upper 80s possible. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and comfy mornings to pleasantly warm afternoons ahead.

