Teen in critical condition from traffic accident on Back Beach

BACK BEACH WRECK
By Victoria Scott and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police say further investigation has revealed the teen was being taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Emergency Care.

Officials say they learned the 17-year-old teen had possibly consumed a hallucinogen, and while en route, had jumped from the moving car and hit the roadway, severely injuring himself.

Bay County EMS transported him and is currently in critical condition.

A teen is seriously injured after what authorities called a traffic-related injury in Panama City Beach.

City officials reported it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Back Beach Road in front of the 10X Breakfast Point Apartments.

Back Beach Road west of Moylan Road is now open.

NewsChannel 7 was told a teen between the ages of 16 and 17 was seriously injured. There were several police cars on Back Beach investigating.

We’re still trying to find out how many cars were involved and how it happened. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.

