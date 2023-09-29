Today’s Tunes with Leana Carter

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Sept. 29 edition of Today’s Tunes on NewsChannel 7 Today, Panama City musician Leana Carter performed three original songs.

You can watch Carter perform at Millie’s Cafe, located at 228 Harrison Ave. in Panama City Fri. Oct. 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. She will also be performing at Little Village, located at 2808 W 12th St, in Panama City, on Sat. Oct. 7 from 1-4 p.m.

To connect with Carter on Facebook, go here. To connect with her on Instagram, go here.

