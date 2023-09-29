Trial continued, charge dismissed for business owner accused of bribery

That means Finch will be tried for a single bribery charge come Oct. 24.
By Candace Newman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial for a Lynn Haven business owner has been continued to Oct. 24.

James Finch, owner of Phoenix Construction, was previously scheduled to go to trial on Monday, Oct. 2, for federal bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery charges.

On Friday, a motion to dismiss the conspiracy charge was accepted.

That means Finch will be tried for a single bribery charge come Oct. 24.

This involves a larger Lynn Haven corruption investigation that erupted after Hurricane Michael, spanning several years.

Finch is accused of giving former Commissioner Antonius Barnes money, in order to gain favor when Barnes would vote on contracts for city projects.

A mistrial was declared back in March, with a hung jury, when the case was tried then.

