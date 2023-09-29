Wanted man shot after standoff ends
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brown after a 6-hour standoff on North Silver Lake Road.
The incident ended around 5:03 p.m.
According to deputies, BCSO SWAT responded to the scene and negotiations were attempted.
Tear gas was also reportedly used, but officials say Brown was in a hole that was dug under his home.
Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.
He sustained in injuries and law enforcement says he has been taken to a local hospital for medical care.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting as standard practice.
A wanted criminal in Bay County is currently in a barricaded standoff with law enforcement.
On Friday, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to serve warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to one of Bay County’s most wanted, James Milton Brown.
However, when they approached his residence in Fountain, Brown allegedly barricaded himself inside while armed.
NewsChannel 7 is on the scene. We’ll learn more about the situation as it develops.
