Bay County Library Has A New Exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve ever wanted to have a brief walkthrough of Bay County’s hurricane History, the library might have the opportunity for you.

Friday the Library opened its Hurricane Michael: A Journey of Strength and Resilience exhibit.

Hiland Park Elementary School students were the first to take a walk through the history and they were blown away.

“It was just really neat to experience the kids go through that and learn about it.” said Ilea Faircloth, The Principal of Hiland Park Elementary “It was good closure I think. And I think it’s going to be great for our community, for those who want to learn about what happened.”

City officials said they wanted to highlight the strength and resilience of Bay County to celebrate 5 years after Michael.

“This is an exhibit here at Bay County Public Library, just showing everybody the effects Hurricane Michael had on our area,” said Bill Dozier, A Commissioner of Bay County. " Where we were the day after Hurricane Michael and where we are today. The progress that has been made.”

The exhibit offers side-by-side comparisons of Bay Co. a day after the storm to today. Also offered was information regarding FEMA and past hurricanes that have affected the area. But perhaps the most important aspect this exhibit brings is pride.

“It’s really exciting to see how far our community has come in terms of rebuilding. Because when you’re not from our area, you don’t know that the trees look different. You don’t know that the buildings were just destroyed. You don’t know that you couldn’t make it from point A to point B because of the debris. So just to know how far we’ve come as a community just really makes me proud being a Bay County resident.” said Faircloth.

Hurricane Michael also turned neighbors into family and gave the 850 an unshakable confidence.

“850 is the area code for the surrounding area and Bay County. And the people who live in the area have a very strong resilience to be able to fight through a storm like this and recover to the magnitude that we’ve recovered to. So It’s just a saying to let the people in this area know we are still standing tall and very strong.”

