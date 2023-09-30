FSU and Community Partners shining light on suicide awareness

suicide awareness
suicide awareness
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Almost 50 thousand people have committed suicide in the past year.

It is an uncomfortable and upsetting subject for some, but officials with Florida State University Panama City and community partners are teaming up to raise awareness about suicide. The summit is designed to help inform community members on ways to reduce the risk factors for people in crisis.

Guest speakers talked about how to identify warning signs, protective factors, crisis responses and how to save lives. Community partners offered resources to educate or to people in need.

Those who attended the summit had the option of wearing awareness ribbons to connect with others, with the colors representing everything from suicide prevention to losing someone. A social worker who handles these cases says some of the signs to look for are for when someone says they are feeling depressed, or if they start giving items away. However, the signs are different from person to person.

The hope is they want to talk to people before they start planning. If your are having those thoughts here is the 988 number to call for help.

