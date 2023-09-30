High School Football Week 6 Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football Week 6
Thursday
Bay 31 N. Bay Haven 28
Friday
Chiles 14 Mosley 21
Sneads 13 Liberty 17
Port St. Joe 14 Blountstown 34
Bozeman 47 Freeport 7
Cottondale 52 Wewahitchka 30
Vernon 20 Holmes 56
Rutherford 6 South Walton 38
Walton 34 West Florida 31
Marianna 21 Godby 46
Franklin 8 Aucilla Chr. 42
Crestview 21 Niceville 42
Rocky Bayou 7 Munroe 67
Graceville 8 Houston Co. 14
Jay 6 Destin 22
Off: Chipley, Arnold, Choctaw,
