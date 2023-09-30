High School Football Week 6 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman, Braden Maloy, Daniel Nyman, Austin Maida and Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football Week 6

Thursday

Bay 31 N. Bay Haven 28

Friday

Chiles 14 Mosley 21

Sneads 13 Liberty 17

Port St. Joe 14 Blountstown 34

Bozeman 47 Freeport 7

Cottondale 52 Wewahitchka 30

Vernon 20 Holmes 56

Rutherford 6 South Walton 38

Walton 34 West Florida 31

Marianna 21 Godby 46

Franklin 8 Aucilla Chr. 42

Crestview 21 Niceville 42

Rocky Bayou 7 Munroe 67

Graceville 8 Houston Co. 14

Jay 6 Destin 22

Off: Chipley, Arnold, Choctaw,

