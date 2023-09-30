Saturday Evening Forecast

Expect fair conditions as we head into our overnights tonight as well as throughout the week.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect fair conditions as we head into our overnights tonight with mostly clear skies and overnight low temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 60′s. Winds coming out of the northeast this week paired with high pressure will allow for skies to remain sunny with dewpoints in the upper 50′s to low 60′s throughout the week. this will allow the air to feel very comfortable as we welcome in October. Expect high temperatures to remain in the upper 80′s throughout the week.

