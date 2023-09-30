St. Andrews Beach renourishment

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St. Andrews State Park is an extremely popular beach spot for locals and visitors. Local officials want to keep it that way.

They say erosion from hurricanes and other storms has caused the beach area to shrink so the park is now going through the renourishing process.

This is the first renourishment project for the mile of beach on the gulf side of the park. The Tourist Development Council tells us some work has been done on the beach for maintenance dredging, but nothing this extensive.

“This is the first time that mile of beach on the gulf side of the park will be fully re-nourished, said Rachel Banks, Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach. “In the past small amounts of sand has been placed on the beach as part of the maintenance dredging of the past but this is the first time it will be fully re-nourished, and it’s important because the parks beach is highly eroded.”

The hope is the project will be done by the end of the year.

