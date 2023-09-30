Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Saturday we will see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-15 mph. The sunny and dry weather continues into Sunday with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. That forecast continues into next week, but the low temps might be a touch cooler and mainly in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance of rain is small and not until next Friday. A cold front could bring our coldest air of the season by next weekend.

In the tropics Philippe and Rina churn in the Atlantic far from land and pose no threat to the U.S. Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

