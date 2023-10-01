35th annual Oktoberfest takes place in downtown Panama City

Traditional German beer and food was served.
Traditional German beer and food was served.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -October doesn’t officially start until Sunday, but folks in Panama City got into the spirit a tad early.

The 35th annual Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest took place on Saturday on Harrison Avenue.

The event celebrated German cuisine and beer. Food trucks made and served traditional German food and poured traditional German brews.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and the sunny skies.

“There’s a lot of people out here, we’re so excited. The weather’s finally cooling off, and everyone is here for some polka music, pretzel, brats, and seasonal beer,” said Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City.

In addition to the food and beer, there were games, live music, and various other activities.

There was even a costume contest for people of all ages.

Prizes were given out to the winners, with gift cards being provided by various vendors in Panama City.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.
Suspect in 6-hour standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies in Fountain has died
Bay County EMS transported him and is currently in critical condition.
Teen in critical condition from traffic accident on Back Beach
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Thunder Beach Owner speaks out after event organizer arrested
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

BCSO: Remains of body, believed to be missing Callaway man, found
BCSO: Remains found
Expect fair conditions as we head into our overnights tonight as well as throughout the week.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Expect fair conditions as we head into our overnights tonight as well as throughout the week.
Saturday Evening Forecast
BARRACADE STANDOFF UPDATE
BARRACADE STANDOFF UPDATE