35th annual Oktoberfest takes place in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -October doesn’t officially start until Sunday, but folks in Panama City got into the spirit a tad early.

The 35th annual Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest took place on Saturday on Harrison Avenue.

The event celebrated German cuisine and beer. Food trucks made and served traditional German food and poured traditional German brews.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and the sunny skies.

“There’s a lot of people out here, we’re so excited. The weather’s finally cooling off, and everyone is here for some polka music, pretzel, brats, and seasonal beer,” said Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City.

In addition to the food and beer, there were games, live music, and various other activities.

There was even a costume contest for people of all ages.

Prizes were given out to the winners, with gift cards being provided by various vendors in Panama City.

