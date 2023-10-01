BCSO: Remains found

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday evening they believe they found the remains of a man missing since June.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of human remains in a wooded area behind a home on JH Crews Circle within the Shadow Bay neighborhood in Callaway. Officials said the identification found with the body belongs to Stephan Henriques, age 84, who was reported missing from his home in Callaway on June 26, 2023. At the time of his disappearance, it was reported that Henriques suffered with dementia.

The remains have reportedly been turned over to the medical examiner for positive identification.

