Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fair-weather conditions will continue as we go throughout the week with mostly sunny skies, east/northeasterly winds, as well as high temperatures in the upper 80′s. Dew points will also drop into the upper 50′s to low 60′s which will allow the air to feel much more comfortable. A cold front is forecast to sweep through the panhandle Friday bringing a small chance of rain and cooler conditions for our weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.