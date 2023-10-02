A beautiful week ahead for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. Only a few upper-level clouds arrive in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures are comfortable out the door early on. We’ll get the day started in the mid 60s with a very tolerable level of humidity as dew points are in the low 60s. A nice light breeze from the northeast will add to the comfortable start. It’ll also help keep the afternoon warmth under the sunshine tolerable as well. Highs today warm into the upper 80s.

High pressure is centered across the Northeast and Midatlantic states to our north for much of the week ahead. At the base of the ridge, we’ll still maintain quiet conditions and quite a bit of sunshine ahead for the week. Mornings will remain comfortable in the 60s and afternoons will warm into the upper 80s daily with the pattern remaining relatively unchanged until the end of the week.

A cold front arrives in the Southeast toward the end of the week, our first real fall front of the season! Not much rain is expected along the front, however, we’ll notice a bit more cloud cover returning on Friday and a bit more humidity at the end of the work week.

As the cold front passes through Friday night into Saturday, skies will clear back to mostly sunny and temperatures will cool off a bit. Highs on Saturday only reach the low 80s for a bit in the afternoon. Lows on Sunday reach the 50s! Afternoon highs on Sunday may struggle to get to 80 degrees for most in mostly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with warm afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pretty standard week of sunshine and upper 80s day in and day out.

