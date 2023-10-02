Coffee Chat: a recap of the weekend

By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Mon. Oct. 2 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s Coffee Chat, anchors Jssica Foster and Mel Zosh talked about what they did over the weekend.

Jessica visited Camp Saint Helen State Park and picked out pumpkins with her family. Mel went to the Oktoberfest event in Panama City on Friday with her mom and celebrated co-worker Shaun Breaux’s birthday over the weekend.

Stay tuned on Mondays on NewsChannel 7 Today for new coffee chat topics!

