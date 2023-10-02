Free class for new, expectant parents

By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a free class coming up on Thurs. Oct. 12 for new parents or for those who are expecting a baby or planning to have a baby.

What will participants learn at the class?

They will learn about immunization schedules for babies, breast feeding vs. formula feeding, developmental changes in a baby’s first few days, weeks and months, essential items for your home and more.

When is the event?

It will take place Thurs. Oct. 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where will it be held?

It will be held at Future Pediatrics, located at 748 Harrison Ave. in Panama City.

You can RSVP here and click the classes and events tab.

