‘Information Technology Security Event’ impacting First Judicial Circuit Court

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Courts says that court operations have been disrupted for the First Judicial Circuit Court Monday morning due to an “information technology security event,” which is currently under active investigation.

“This event will significantly affect court operations across the Circuit, impacting courts in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties, for an extended period. This event has the potential to disrupt email and phone service,” a press release said.

“The Circuit is prioritizing and conducting essential court proceedings but may cancel and reschedule other proceedings and pause related operations for several days, beginning Monday, October 2, 2023. Judges in the four counties will contact litigants and attorneys regarding any hearings scheduled to be held the week of October 2-6, 2023. All court facilities remain open at this time,” according to the release.

For docket information and any additional questions, please contact the clerk of court for the respective county. Their web addresses are:

Escambia: https://www.escambiaclerk.com/;

Okaloosa: https://www.okaloosaclerk.com/;

Santa Rosa: https://santarosaclerk.com/;

Walton: https://waltonclerk.com/.

Court filings made electronically through the Florida Courts E-Filing Portal will be stamped at the time of filing, as usual.

Status updates will be posted to the Circuit’s website, here.

