Teams needed for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Walk scheduled for October 28th
Cancer survivors and supporters walk at Aaron Bessant Park to raise awareness for cancer at the...
Cancer survivors and supporters walk at Aaron Bessant Park to raise awareness for cancer at the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. Teams are needed for the 2023 event.(WJHG)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to lace up your sneakers for breast cancer awareness.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is coming up, and teams are needed. This year’s walk is Saturday, October 28th at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9. Teams and participants are encouraged to register online.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a way for the community to come together to recognize survivors and remember those who’ve fought breast cancer. The event raises money for research and patient services.

WJHG’s Morning Anchor and Assistant News Director Jessica Foster, who is a breast cancer survivor, is the event chair.

You can register a team by clicking here. To learn more about breast cancer statistics in the U.S., click here.

