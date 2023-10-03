Alabama man arrested in Bay County on sex abuse charges

The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments...
The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments for Granger on two counts of sodomy and seven counts of sexual abuse.(Helena Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is awaiting extradition after deputies say he was arrested in Bay County on a warrant.

In Dec. 2022, a victim reported a span of past sexual abuse to the Helena Police Department. Detectives say they began an investigation on suspect Richard Bailey Granger and found he had since moved from the state.

Investigators say at some point, Granger was a staff member at Helena Middle School, but the allegations were not related to his time there.

The case was reportedly presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments for Granger on two counts of sodomy and seven counts of sexual abuse.

Granger was located and arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 2 on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Law enforcement says he is currently being held by deputies until he is picked up by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
BCSO: Remains of body, believed to be missing Callaway man, found
BCSO: Remains found
Seacoast Collegiate High School and Northwest Florida State College have had a project in the...
Big project years in the works breaks ground in Walton County
Richard Kevin Owens is facing multiple charges, including DUI.
Man arrested after striking deputy in the face
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say

Latest News

Understanding the benefits of different routines for National Physical Therapy Awareness Month.
National Physical Therapy Awareness Month with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy
Understanding the benefits of different routines for National Physical Therapy Awareness Month.
Morning Beach Session with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy
Understanding the benefits of different routines for National Physical Therapy Awareness Month.
Morning Beach Session with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy
From people to places, check out this blast from the past with Local Historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday